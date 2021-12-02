LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Stake Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 87.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,888 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RAMP. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in LiveRamp by 970.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in LiveRamp by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in LiveRamp by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

In other LiveRamp news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $208,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $43.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -85.84 and a beta of 1.16. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $87.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.66.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $127.29 million for the quarter. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RAMP. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.10.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

