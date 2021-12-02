Locus Chain (LOCUS) Market Cap Reaches $26.71 Million

Locus Chain (CURRENCY:LOCUS) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One Locus Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0304 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Locus Chain has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Locus Chain has a total market cap of $26.71 million and $80,948.00 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00043625 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.63 or 0.00236391 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007644 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.89 or 0.00087598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Locus Chain Profile

LOCUS is a coin. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com . The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211 . Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network. “

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Locus Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Locus Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

