Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Short Interest Up 60.0% in November

Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

LONCF stock remained flat at $$0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $82.60 million, a PE ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 1.49. Loncor Gold has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.58.

About Loncor Gold

Loncor Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Ngayu and North Kivu projects. The company was founded by Arnold T. Kondrat on August 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

