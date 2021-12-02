Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Short Interest Up 60.0% in November

Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
LONCF stock remained flat at $$0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $82.60 million, a PE ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 1.49. Loncor Gold has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.58.
About Loncor Gold
