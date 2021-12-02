London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Short Interest Update

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the October 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 699,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS LNSTY traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $22.18. The company had a trading volume of 433,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,357. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day moving average is $26.69. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $35.17.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LNSTY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded London Stock Exchange Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

