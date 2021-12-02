Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) will post ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Loop Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.15). Loop Industries posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Loop Industries will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.75). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Loop Industries.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10.

Several research analysts recently commented on LOOP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James started coverage on Loop Industries in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Loop Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ LOOP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.64. The company had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,789. The company has a current ratio of 11.59, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.66. The company has a market capitalization of $596.10 million, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.04. Loop Industries has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $18.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Loop Industries by 4.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Loop Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Loop Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Loop Industries by 8.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,434,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,017,000 after purchasing an additional 182,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

