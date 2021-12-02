L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.05% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

LRLCY stock opened at $90.14 on Thursday. L’Oréal has a fifty-two week low of $70.12 and a fifty-two week high of $97.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.83.

L'Oréal Company Profile

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

