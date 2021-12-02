Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,000 Shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECOL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of US Ecology by 1,670.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of US Ecology by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in US Ecology by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in US Ecology by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in US Ecology during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ ECOL opened at $33.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. US Ecology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $45.72.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

