Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $433,000 Stock Position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Organogenesis in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Organo 10-Year Grat U/ Gn acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $248,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $277,580 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORGO stock opened at $9.86 on Thursday. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $113.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.10 million. Organogenesis had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 36.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Organogenesis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.