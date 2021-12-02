Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $474,000 Stock Holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CEVA were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 6.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 7.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 31.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,407,000 after buying an additional 47,407 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 115.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 10,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in CEVA by 62.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 22,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

In other CEVA news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 8,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $417,759.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $44.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -342.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.12. CEVA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.27 and a 52-week high of $83.95.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.05 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CEVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

