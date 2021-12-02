Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $520,000 Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,370 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

In other news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $358,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $778,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $31.82 on Thursday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $38.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BEN shares. Citigroup raised Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.