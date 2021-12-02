Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 1,700 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innoviva by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Innoviva by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innoviva by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Innoviva by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 102,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Innoviva by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INVA opened at $16.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 75.82, a quick ratio of 75.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.47. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $18.97.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $97.86 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 82.58% and a return on equity of 56.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Innoviva, Inc. acquired 1,212,122 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $4,000,002.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

