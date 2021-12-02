Lua Swap Price Down 6.8% Over Last Week (LUA)

Lua Swap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. One Lua Swap coin can now be purchased for $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Lua Swap has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. Lua Swap has a total market capitalization of $5.20 million and $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003644 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00043879 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.19 or 0.00236211 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007683 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00086304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Lua Swap Coin Profile

Lua Swap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling Lua Swap

