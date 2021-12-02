MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 13,761 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 397,687 shares.The stock last traded at $17.12 and had previously closed at $16.35.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.27 and a beta of 1.12.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. 43.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAG Silver Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

