MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Gap Down to $24.91

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.91, but opened at $24.22. MakeMyTrip shares last traded at $25.17, with a volume of 434 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMYT. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MakeMyTrip presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.22 and its 200 day moving average is $28.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.79 and a beta of 1.28.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.07. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $67.48 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMYT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 507.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 1,197.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. 38.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

