Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) Short Interest Update

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 51.9% from the October 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLVF. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 657,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,135,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 270,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 18,206 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 1,487.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,873 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MLVF traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.62. 398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.84. The firm has a market cap of $126.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.08. Malvern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $19.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and originating residential and commercial mortgage loans, consumer loans, and other loans. Its principal sources of funds are deposits, repayments of loans and investment securities, maturities of investments and interest bearing deposits.

