ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Shares Purchased by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MANT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManTech International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,140,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of ManTech International by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in ManTech International by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ManTech International stock opened at $67.09 on Thursday. ManTech International Co. has a 12 month low of $67.08 and a 12 month high of $101.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.75.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ManTech International Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

MANT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair lowered ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

