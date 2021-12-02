Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC) Short Interest Update

Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a decline of 44.9% from the October 31st total of 81,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ MAQC traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,371. Maquia Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $11.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.04.

Get Maquia Capital Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $601,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $2,002,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition by 208.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $977,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition by 6.3% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,692,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,937,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Maquia Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maquia Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.