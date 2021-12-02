Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.38.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $60.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.50 and its 200-day moving average is $60.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $38.30 and a 1 year high of $68.78. The company has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.10.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

