Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.97. Marcus & Millichap has a 52 week low of $32.67 and a 52 week high of $50.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $332.38 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 17.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

In other news, COO John David Parker sold 6,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $253,175.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 4,128.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

