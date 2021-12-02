Mark Atwater Sells 5,156 Shares of PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE:ID) Stock

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE:ID) VP Mark Atwater sold 5,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $13,096.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Atwater also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Mark Atwater sold 1,830 shares of PARTS iD stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $4,520.10.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Mark Atwater sold 1,219 shares of PARTS iD stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $3,096.26.

On Monday, November 22nd, Mark Atwater sold 2,296 shares of PARTS iD stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $6,107.36.

ID opened at $2.37 on Thursday. PARTS iD, Inc. has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $10.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ID. DA Davidson downgraded PARTS iD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on PARTS iD from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ID. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of PARTS iD by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 741,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 89,776 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PARTS iD in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PARTS iD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PARTS iD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PARTS iD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000.

About PARTS iD

PARTS iD, Inc is a technology-driven digital commerce company focused on creating custom infrastructure and user experiences within niche markets. The company was founded on March 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

