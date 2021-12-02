Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAKSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

MAKSY opened at $6.28 on Thursday. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $6.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

