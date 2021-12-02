Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,331,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.71.

MMC stock opened at $163.74 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.95 and a 52-week high of $171.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

