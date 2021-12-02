Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 18,691 Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Centogene as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNTG. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centogene by 204.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 202,441 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Centogene by 204.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centogene during the second quarter worth about $406,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Centogene during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centogene during the second quarter worth about $151,000. 12.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNTG opened at $6.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of -2.11. Centogene has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.49). Centogene had a negative net margin of 14.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centogene will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNTG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Centogene in a report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centogene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

