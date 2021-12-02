Marshall Wace LLP Invests $206,000 in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Seneca Foods by 0.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Seneca Foods by 6.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Seneca Foods by 1,110.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Seneca Foods by 11.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Seneca Foods in the first quarter valued at $74,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seneca Foods stock opened at $44.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.65 million, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.89. Seneca Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $62.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $372.26 million during the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 8.45%.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

