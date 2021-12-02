Marshall Wace LLP Invests $219,000 in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCPT. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCPT opened at $26.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.95.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.92% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.59%.

FCPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

