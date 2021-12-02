Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 92.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 235,381 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,244,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308,933 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1,615.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,118,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878,792 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1,513.9% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,094,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,128 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 855.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,111,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,846 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,779,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,642 shares during the period. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.18.

NYSE:NLY opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 45.36%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

