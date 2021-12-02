Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 18,182 Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 18,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the second quarter worth about $158,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 147,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 34,504 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 1,183.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,099,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,261 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 507,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 32,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heritage Insurance stock opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.61. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average of $7.41.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.21). Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.27%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Heritage Insurance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other Heritage Insurance news, Chairman Richard A. Widdicombe acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kirk Lusk purchased 8,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,737.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 22,885 shares of company stock worth $134,020 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

