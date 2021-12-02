Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 39,942 Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,378,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,812,000. 29.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UBX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Biotechnology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBX opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $111.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average is $3.44. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $9.78.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Biotechnology Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

