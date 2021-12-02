Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000.

Shares of ERUS opened at $45.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.04. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.80.

