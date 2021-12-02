Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price upped by Susquehanna from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.79.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $70.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a PE ratio of -147.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.08. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $76.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -50.00%.

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $16,327,379.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 370,829 shares of company stock valued at $26,737,256. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

