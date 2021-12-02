MASQ Trading Down 16.5% Over Last Week (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. In the last week, MASQ has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. MASQ has a market capitalization of $5.25 million and $484,709.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00063539 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00071047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00095143 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,450.45 or 0.07885099 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,389.63 or 0.99908452 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00021278 BTC.

MASQ launched on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,362,170 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

