Matrix AI Network (MAN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.43 Million

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 2nd. During the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. Matrix AI Network has a market capitalization of $16.11 million and $1.43 million worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Matrix AI Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0752 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Matrix AI Network alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $203.72 or 0.00360026 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000560 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Profile

Matrix AI Network (CRYPTO:MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

Matrix AI Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matrix AI Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matrix AI Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Matrix AI Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matrix AI Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.