Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Short Interest Down 32.2% in November

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 541,600 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the October 31st total of 798,800 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 105,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MTRX shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Matrix Service in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th.

MTRX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,253. Matrix Service has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32. The stock has a market cap of $225.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average is $10.64.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.38). Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $168.09 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John D. Chandler bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Matrix Service by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,809,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,498,000 after purchasing an additional 156,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Matrix Service by 32.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,417,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,384,000 after purchasing an additional 593,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Matrix Service by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,015,000 after purchasing an additional 26,255 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its stake in Matrix Service by 23.7% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 648,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 124,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Matrix Service by 41.3% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 618,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 180,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

