Matrix Trust Co Takes $10.54 Million Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB)

Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 158,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,536,000. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Matrix Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $183,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCB traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.18. 12,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,954. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $56.47 and a 52-week high of $73.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.25.

