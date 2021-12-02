MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Short Interest Update

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MDJH opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.97. MDJM has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $8.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDJM in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MDJM during the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MDJM during the first quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Mdjm Ltd. is a holding company. Through Tianjin Mingda Jiahe Real Estate Co Ltd., it provides real estate agency services. Its services include real estate consulting services,and independent training. The company was founded on January 26, 2018 and is headquartered in Tianjin, China.

