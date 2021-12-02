MDtoken (MDTK) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.00

MDtoken (CURRENCY:MDTK) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. During the last week, MDtoken has traded 32.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MDtoken coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MDtoken has a market cap of $18,700.30 and $4.00 worth of MDtoken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00062755 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00070889 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.34 or 0.00093713 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,503.83 or 0.07913322 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,842.37 or 0.99873167 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002683 BTC.

MDtoken Profile

MDtoken’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,107,112 coins. The official website for MDtoken is mdtoken.net . MDtoken’s official Twitter account is @mdinvestnl and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MDtoken is mdtoken.mdinvest.nl/en/c/informativo

