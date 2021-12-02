Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) will report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Medallion Financial reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Medallion Financial.
Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.97) EPS.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Medallion Financial by 281.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Medallion Financial by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Medallion Financial by 277.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medallion Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. 26.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of MFIN opened at $7.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.60. Medallion Financial has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $194.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 2.79.
Medallion Financial Company Profile
Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.
