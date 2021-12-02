Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) will report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Medallion Financial reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.97) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on MFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Medallion Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Medallion Financial by 281.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Medallion Financial by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Medallion Financial by 277.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medallion Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. 26.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MFIN opened at $7.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.60. Medallion Financial has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $194.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 2.79.

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

