Mediaset Espana Comunicacion (OTCMKTS:GETVY) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.75

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion and a PE ratio of 18.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.75.

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GETVY)

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA conducts television, cinema and music production operations. It also owns and operates the Spanish television station Telecinco as well as media and advertising companies. Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA is based in Madrid, Spain.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mediaset Espana Comunicacion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediaset Espana Comunicacion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.