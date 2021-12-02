MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.21

Shares of MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 427318 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Several analysts have recently commented on LABS shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of MediPharm Labs from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$0.70 to C$0.35 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of MediPharm Labs to a “hold” rating and set a C$0.35 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 5.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.19 million and a P/E ratio of -0.68.

In other MediPharm Labs news, Director Patrick Mccutcheon sold 172,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total transaction of C$42,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,893,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,933,843.80.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

