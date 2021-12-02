Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.650-$5.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $105.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $144.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.63.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.05.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medtronic stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 981,186 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.97% of Medtronic worth $1,613,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

