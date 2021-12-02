MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Market Cap Tops $12.36 Million

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded up 150.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. One MEET.ONE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MEET.ONE has traded down 11% against the US dollar. MEET.ONE has a total market cap of $12.36 million and $9,916.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00063779 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00071468 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00095058 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,512.81 or 0.07961426 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,624.73 or 0.99896421 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00021493 BTC.

MEET.ONE Coin Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

MEET.ONE Coin Trading

