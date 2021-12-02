Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercantile Bank Corporation serves businesses and consumers across Grand Rapids and Kent County with a full range of mortgage, lending, deposit and checking products and services in a friendly, hometown banking environment. “

MBWM stock opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Mercantile Bank has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $37.33. The company has a market cap of $521.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.87.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.13 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 14.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $92,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,868,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 147,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 12,960 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

