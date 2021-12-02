Mercari (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercari (OTCMKTS:MCARY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mercari from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of MCARY opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.90. Mercari has a 52-week low of $20.19 and a 52-week high of $31.97.

Mercari, Inc develops, operates and designs Mercari, a smart phone shopping application. It provides a hassle-free and secure way to buy and sell new and used items such as electronics, jewelry, women’s clothes, game consoles, pre-owned and hand-made items, shoes and more straight from mobile devices.

