Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.070-$2.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.06 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.95. 3,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.73. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 81.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.13. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $52.43 and a 12 month high of $73.85.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $267.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.61 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MMSI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Jill Anderson sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $60,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total transaction of $680,230.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,033.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,571 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.