Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mesa Air Group, Inc. provides airlines services. The Company offers passenger transportation and regional air services. Mesa Air Group, Inc. is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on MESA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Mesa Air Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.20.

MESA opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average is $8.52. Mesa Air Group has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $241.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.89.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 102,200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 38,535 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 11,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Mesa Air Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

