Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.38

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.38 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 6821 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MESO. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Mesoblast from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $727.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 3.27.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 17.15% and a negative net margin of 994.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MESO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mesoblast by 124.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 31,194 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mesoblast by 16.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 248,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

