Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Short Interest Update

Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS MLLUY opened at $4.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Metallurgical Co. of China has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $8.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average is $5.57.

Metallurgical Co. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.24 billion for the quarter. Metallurgical Co. of China had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.78%.

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company's Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects.

