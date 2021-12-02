Meter Governance (MTRG) Market Capitalization Tops $19.45 Million

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for $8.39 or 0.00014745 BTC on popular exchanges. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $19.45 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance Coin Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Meter Governance Coin Trading

