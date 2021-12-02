Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 6,932 Shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 99,028.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Marcus were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Marcus by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Marcus by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 49,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marcus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Marcus by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 259,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marcus by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marcus alerts:

NYSE:MCS opened at $16.63 on Thursday. The Marcus Co. has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $24.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $522.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.82.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.43. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $145.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.22) EPS. Research analysts predict that The Marcus Co. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Marcus news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 28,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $575,209.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 1,898 shares of Marcus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $38,700.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

MCS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Marcus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marcus in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Marcus Profile

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.