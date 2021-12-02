Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 98,837.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 29,277 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 676,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,504,000 after acquiring an additional 10,448 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 119,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 8,951 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2,542.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 68.2% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Shares of ICPT opened at $15.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $468.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.42. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $38.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.08.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.04 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

